Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
$20 $80
pickup at Walmart

That's a $10 drop since we saw it two weeks ago, and the best deal we've seen. (Most stores charge at least $30.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • can be linked to select smart home hubs
  • adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
  • provides real-time status alerts and notifications
  • Model: MYQ-G0301
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Chamberlain
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register