Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its camera, camcorder, and drone deals spans a wide range of gear, including Sony mirrorless cameras discounted up to $600 and mirrorless models marked down up to $1,000. The Sony Alpha 7 IV kit is priced at $2,199.99, down from $2,699.99, while DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo is listed at $499. Shoppers can also find deals on DJI drones, microphones, and Lexar memory cards, along with new, open-box, and refurbished options across brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and DJI. Shop Now at Best Buy