Walmart · 1 hr ago
Broyhill Sensura 8" Cooling Firm Memory Foam Queen Mattress
$227 $499
free shipping

That's $118 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.
Features
  • 1.5" open cell temperature sensitive memory foam layer
  • 2" cooling GelFlex liquid gel infused engineered latex foam
  • 4.5" high density foam support base
  • Model: MEFRB6081TXL
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
