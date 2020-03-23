Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Brother CS6000i Feature-Rich Computerized Sewing Machine
$142 $169
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • LCD
  • 60 built-in stitches
  • super easy bobbin winding system
  • LED-lit work area
  • auto needle threading
  • built-in free arm for sewing cuffs and sleeves
  • Model: CS6000i
