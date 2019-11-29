Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Brother 17-Stitch Lightweight Full-Size Sewing Machine
$59 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 17 stitches including blind hem, zigzag, shell tuck decorative, and stretch stitches
  • 4 quick-change sewing feet with zigzag, zipper, buttonhole, and button sewing
  • jam-resistant drop in top bobbin
  • Model: SM1704
  • Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
