The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is $140 at Zappos, down from its $200 regular price. This plated super trainer combines DNA Gold and DNA Flash v2 cushioning with a SpeedVault plate for a responsive, race-ready ride. Zappos includes free shipping and free returns within 60 days. Buy Now at Zappos
- Designed for neutral running support
- Maximum cushioning with DNA Gold and DNA Flash v2 midsole foam
- SpeedVault plate and RapidRoll rocker geometry for smoother heel-to-toe transitions
- Engineered mesh upper with a knit collar and tongue
- Weighs 8.8 oz. (size 10, width B)
- Rubber outsole with lace-up closure
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At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Zappos has marked down a wide range of Brooks running shoes, with the Ghost 17 and Ghost Max 3 both at $109.95, down from their regular prices. The sale also spans Brooks Brothers dress shoes and loafers, including the Arverne at $98.55, cut 55% from $219. Shoppers looking for both athletic and dress footwear from the Brooks name will find options across multiple categories here. Shop Now at Zappos
- Brooks Ghost 17 running shoes from $109.95
- Brooks Ghost Max 3 running shoes from $109.95
- Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 racing shoes for $184.15
- Brooks Cascadia 19 trail shoes from $119.95
- Brooks Brothers dress shoes and loafers from $94.28
- Styles available for men and women
This pair of Vans Authentic sneakers is $35.75, down from $55 at Zappos. The shoes feature a textile upper and lining with the brand's signature rubber waffle outsole. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Zappos
These Nike Men's Pacific Shoes are priced from $44. You'd pay $60 elsewhere. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Zappos
- Mesh upper with suede accents
- Textile lining and insole
- Lace-up closure with a round toe
- Puffed Swoosh logo on the upper
- Herringbone rubber outsole with flex grooves
- Weighs 10.6 oz. (size 9.5)
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