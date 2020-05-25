Open Offer in New Tab
DHgate · 28 mins ago
Bluedio TS-3 2.1-Channel Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$10 $15
free shipping

That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at DHgate

Features
  • Alarm clock mode accessible through an app
  • MicroSD card slot
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 55mm subwoofer
  • Stereo drivers
  • Model: TS-3
