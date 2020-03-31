Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Blu BLU Touchbook M7 Pro 7" 8GB 3G Android Tablet
$45 $100
free shipping

That's $55 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black or Gold.
  • 8" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 1GB RAM and 8GB SSD
  • 5MP rear- and 2MP front-facing cameras
  • Dual SIM slots
  • Android 7.0 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: P290L
