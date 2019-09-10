New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Blackstone Gas Griddle & Charcoal Grill Combo
$147 $174
free shipping

It's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Buy Now

  • It doesn't include a propane tank.
  • 16" x 15.8" grill area & 17" x 15.8" griddle area
  • adjustable 12,000-BTU stainless steel burner for the griddle
  • height-adjustable grill grate
  • side shelf
  • Model: 1819
