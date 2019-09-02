Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "T74SBXG6" to drop the price to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $48.74. Buy Now