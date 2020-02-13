Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Select-A-Size Easy Dial Programmable Coffeemaker
$18 $19
$3.95 pickup

It's $29 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price to $17.54.
  • Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • control dial with options for 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-servings
  • Sneak-A-Cup Technology
  • no-drip Perfect Pour carafe
  • 2-hour auto shutoff
  • auto clean
  • 80-oz. water reservoir
  • Model: CM4200S
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances JCPenney Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
mackaDealins
You have to pay $3.95 to pick up! Really!
1 hr 18 min ago