That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 3.4-amp Powered Handsaw with Storage Bag for $39.87. Clip the $1.28 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $38.59. With free shipping, that's around $21 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker 4.5" 6/5-amp Angle Grinder Tool for $27.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black & Decker 20-volt Max Lithium-Ion Drill / Driver with 30 Accessories for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 250-Piece Complete Project Accessory Set for $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $15.18 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker 7-Amp Electric Leaf Blower for $32.55 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
