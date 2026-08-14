We've pictured the Bissell PowerForce Pet XL, now $132 at Walmart, down from $249.99. That's $168 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a 1-gallon clean tank and a 10" clean path, along with a bundled Tough Stain Tool for cleaning stairs and upholstery in addition to carpets. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10" clean path for wider coverage
- 1-gallon clean tank reduces refill trips
- 4-Row DeepReach PowerBrush for stain removal
- Includes 3 Tough Stain Tool for above-floor cleaning
- Eliminates over 90% of odor-causing bacteria
- Weighs under 17 lb.
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Woot's Vacuum, Sweep and Mop sale covers a wide mix of robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and spot cleaners from brands like Dyson, iRobot, Shark, roborock, and ECOVACS. Many listings are factory reconditioned or refurbished, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum at $299.99, while newer models like the iRobot Roomba Combo j8 Auto-Empty VacMop are priced at $249.99. Budget shoppers can also find replacement parts and filters for brands like Hoover, RIDGID, and iRobot starting under $10. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Robot vacuums with mopping combos from brands like iRobot, roborock, and ECOVACS
- Cordless stick and handheld vacuums from Dyson, Shark, and Hoover
- Factory reconditioned, refurbished, and new-condition options included
- Replacement parts and filters available for popular vacuum brands
- Prices range from under $10 for accessories to $799.99 for a new Dyson model
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 75% off select vacuums from brands like iRobot Roomba, eufy, Narwal, and Shark. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. The sale spans robot vacuums, sticks, and uprights in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition, with prices ranging from under $150 to over $1,200 before the discount. Refurbs carry 2-year Allstate warranties. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Shop-Vac Brush & Flexible Crevice Tool Attachment Set for $2.40. That's a $13 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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