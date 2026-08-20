Walmart has the Birdfy AI Hummingbird Feeder Camera for $89, 50% off the $178 list price. It uses AI to identify bird species and snap photos automatically, which suits anyone who wants to track backyard visitors without sitting by the window with binoculars. Buy Now at Walmart
- AI identifies 150+ bird species with real-time notifications
- 2MP HD camera with clear night vision
- Leak-proof ABS construction prevents pest contamination
- IP66 weather-resistant for outdoor durability
- 9000mAh battery lasts up to two months per charge
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Expires 8/24/2026
Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
At Amazon, add two items from this selection which spans dog and cat food, coffee, breakfast cereal, and personal care items, to your cart to get 50% off the cheapest item. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's End of Summer Pet Goodies sale covers a wide mix of dog and cat gear, from cat towers and scratching posts to automatic feeders and dog crates. A Truck & SUV Dog Back Seat Cover is discounted to $39, down from $138, while a KDSOM Self Cleaning Litter Box drops to $100 from $200. The sale spans beds, toys, feeders, training tools, and travel accessories for both cats and dogs. This deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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