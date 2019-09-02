Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $14.16. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $2 under our mention from four days ago, a savings of $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Govee US via Amazon offers its Govee Bluetooth Thermometer / Hygrometer for $26.99. Coupon code "2KOZMC8H" drops the price to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wittime 7.5" Screen Weather Station for $35.74 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Sign In or Register