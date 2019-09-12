Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $16 under our March mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Deck Box for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $119 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Vaughn Canopy Patio Swing in Beige for $148.56 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Loveseat with Beige Cushions for $197.80 with free shipping. That's $6 under last month's mention, $201 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $192.66. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Acadia Round Patio Table in Black for $48.31 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
That's $4 under last year's mention, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
