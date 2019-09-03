Personalize your DealNews Experience
xpectmoreforless via eBay offers the BestOffice 3-Shelf Steel Wire Shelving Rack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a range of faucets, tools, lighting, and accessories during its Fall DIY Event. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the BestOffice Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair for $34.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
