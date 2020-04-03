Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Now is a good time to encourage the growth of new skills, whether that's for your kids or for yourself. Music education is important, after all! Drums can be quite noisy, though, so opt for a set like this with the option to add headphones to save your ears. (Plus, save $30 off list with this deal!) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Even when you're homeschooling during a quarantine, you need to keep music in the curriculum, and as far as first instruments go, we guarantee it's way less annoying to hear someone fumbling on the guitar than on, say, the drums. Or God forbid, the recorder. We're permanently traumatized by "Hot Cross Buns". (Oh, and it's a savings of $23 -- or even more if you take advantage of the free guitar lessons in the related offers below.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
That's a $30 value and a great way to pass the time at home. Shop Now at Fender Play
There's no better time for home recording than right now, and this interface is $25 cheaper here than anywhere else. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Want to pick up a new hobby while in quarantine? This is the perfect first guitar! Buy Now at Walmart
That's $8 off and the best price we could find in stock and ready to order. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $86 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $93 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
