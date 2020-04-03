Open Offer in New Tab
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products 9-Pad Bluetooth Electric Drum Set
$50 $56
A DealNews exclusive!

Now is a good time to encourage the growth of new skills, whether that's for your kids or for yourself. Music education is important, after all! Drums can be quite noisy, though, so opt for a set like this with the option to add headphones to save your ears. (Plus, save $30 off list with this deal!) Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • Apply coupon code "DNDRUM" to get this discount.
  • includes wooden drumsticks
  • rechargeable lithium battery
  • Bluetooth, AUX input, and headphone jack
  • USB connection
  • built-in playback
  • fold up or roll up for storage
  • Model: SKY5621
  • Code "DNDRUM"
  • Expires 4/3/2020
