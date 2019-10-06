Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $100 under our mention from a month ago, $633 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Portable Hammock in Blue or Black for $29.99. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it costs $5.95. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Convert-A-Bench Outdoor Bench and Picnic Table in White for $89.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's a savings of $77 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although it was $9 less in March. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $174 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
