Best Buy is taking pre-orders on the new Mac mini, with M6 and M5 Pro versions starting at $899, and the Mac Studio, with M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions starting at $2,499. Trading in an older Mac mini can save up to $700, while trading in an older Mac Studio can save up to $400. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Mac mini available with M6 or M5 Pro chip
- Mac Studio available with M5 Max or M5 Ultra chip
- Mac mini configurations start at 16GB memory and 256GB storage
- Mac Studio configurations start at 36GB memory and 512GB storage
- Trade-in of an older Mac can save up to $700 on Mac mini or up to $400 on Mac Studio
-
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Sign In or Register