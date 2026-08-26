Amazon offers preorders of the new Apple Mac mini with an M6 Chip starting at $899. Other options with higher unified memory and storage are also available for preorder. Shipping is free. This item will be released on September 22nd. Buy Now at Amazon
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Expires 9/22/2026
Published 46 min ago
Verified 36 min ago
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Best Buy is taking pre-orders on the new Mac mini, with M6 and M5 Pro versions starting at $899, and the Mac Studio, with M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions starting at $2,499. Trading in an older Mac mini can save up to $700, while trading in an older Mac Studio can save up to $400. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Mac mini available with M6 or M5 Pro chip
- Mac Studio available with M5 Max or M5 Ultra chip
- Mac mini configurations start at 16GB memory and 256GB storage
- Mac Studio configurations start at 36GB memory and 512GB storage
- Trade-in of an older Mac can save up to $700 on Mac mini or up to $400 on Mac Studio
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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