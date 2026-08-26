Best Buy is taking pre-orders on the new Mac mini, with M6 and M5 Pro versions starting at $899, and the Mac Studio, with M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions starting at $2,499. Trading in an older Mac mini can save up to $700, while trading in an older Mac Studio can save up to $400. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Best Buy