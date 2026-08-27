Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is live, with hundreds of deals on washers and dryers from brands like LG, Samsung, Maytag, and GE. You can find deals like an Insignia top load washer at $450, down from $700, or an LG electric dryer at $550, down from $900. The sale includes a wide range of capacities, load types, and features including stackable and ventless designs. All major appliances ship for free right now, too. The sale ends on September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes top load and front load washers
- Electric and gas dryer options available
- Stackable and ventless models included
- ENERGY STAR certified options available
- Brands include LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Maytag, and GE
- Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity on select models
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Expires 9/17/2026
Published 17 min ago
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Designed for tight spaces where a standard straight vent won't fit, this 90-degree magnetic coupling lets you connect your dryer duct at a right angle without the airflow restrictions of a flexible accordion hose. At $25, that's $45 off the $70 list price with coupon code "4UGXZUYJ". Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect
- 90-degree angle design for tight installation spaces
- Airtight seal prevents leaks with durable materials
- Flexible 2.6-foot duct reaches difficult vent offsets
- Complete kit includes all necessary hardware and components
Ductwork gets awkward around corners, and this connector's magnetic seal lets you attach and detach the vent line without screws or clamps, which makes cleaning or moving a dryer far less of a hassle. Apply coupon code "Y4T6RYXT" for a savings of $37 for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- Magnetic quick-connect design for easy disconnection
- Secure airtight connection with built-in sealing ring
- Compatible with standard 4-inch vent systems
- Durable aluminum alloy and stainless steel construction
- Includes complete installation kit with flexible duct
This GE Profile UltraFast washer-dryer combo is $2,299 at Best Buy. That's $401 off the regular price. Delivery adds $39.99, but free pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4.8-cu.-ft. washer and dryer combo in one machine
- Ventless heat pump drying, no dryer exhaust vent required
- Works with a standard 120V outlet for flexible installation
- Wash and dry a 10-lb. load in about 90 minutes
- SmartDispense system holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads
- Microban antimicrobial protection on the gasket and dispenser
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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