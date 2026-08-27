Best Buy's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, and you'll find discounts of up to 53% on all sorts of refrigerators, from compact mini fridges to large French door and four-door models from brands like LG, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. One standout is a KitchenAid 26.8-cu. ft. French door refrigerator at $2,098.99, down from $3,329.99. If you're looking for something smaller, you can find an Insignia 4.5-cu. ft. mini fridge at just $189.99. Shipping is free on all major appliances at the moment, too. The sal ends on September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy