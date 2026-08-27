Best Buy's Labor Day Sale has just gone live, and you'll find discounts of up to 53% on all sorts of refrigerators, from compact mini fridges to large French door and four-door models from brands like LG, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. One standout is a KitchenAid 26.8-cu. ft. French door refrigerator at $2,098.99, down from $3,329.99. If you're looking for something smaller, you can find an Insignia 4.5-cu. ft. mini fridge at just $189.99. Shipping is free on all major appliances at the moment, too. The sal ends on September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and bottom freezer styles available
- Counter-depth and standard-depth options
- Brands include LG, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, GE, Samsung, and Frigidaire
- Capacities ranging from compact mini fridges to over 28 cu. ft.
- Many models include ice makers and water dispensers
- Open-box options offered at additional discounts
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Expires 9/17/2026
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Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Whirlpool mini fridge is $90 off at Target, bringing it down to $130 from its regular $220 price. It offers 3.1 cu. ft. of space with a reversible door, two glass shelves, and a separate freezer compartment, making it suited for a dorm room or small apartment. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- reversible door
- two glass shelves
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer for $218. You'd pay $115 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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