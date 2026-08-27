Best Buy's Labor Day Appliances Sale is live and includes major appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers from brands including LG, Samsung, GE, and Frigidaire, with savings up to 57%. (The banner says up to 45% off, but we've found higher discounts within.) There are over 200 items in the sale, including an LG top freezer refrigerator, which is $880, down from $1,089, and a Frigidaire built-in dishwasher, which costs $300, down from $378. Free delivery is included on all major appliances, and the sale runs through September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Covers refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers
- Includes brands such as LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid
- 218 items included in the sale
- Free delivery on all major appliances
- Backed by a price match guarantee
-
Expires 9/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's Labor Day Appliances Sale has just gone live with discounts as high as 57% on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers. (The banner says up to 45% off, but there are higher discounts within.) For example, an LG 20.2-cu. ft. top freezer refrigerator is $880, down from $1,089, and a Samsung 4.5-cu. ft. top load washer is $550, down from $770. All major appliances ship with free delivery, and the sale runs through September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Covers refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wall ovens, and range hoods
- Includes brands such as LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid
- Free delivery on all major appliances
- Backed by a price match guarantee
- Sale ends September 16
Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy