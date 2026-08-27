Best Buy's Labor Day Appliances Sale is live and includes major appliances like refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers from brands including LG, Samsung, GE, and Frigidaire, with savings up to 57%. (The banner says up to 45% off, but we've found higher discounts within.) There are over 200 items in the sale, including an LG top freezer refrigerator, which is $880, down from $1,089, and a Frigidaire built-in dishwasher, which costs $300, down from $378. Free delivery is included on all major appliances, and the sale runs through September 16. Shop Now at Best Buy