Best Buy has kitchen appliance packages bundling refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and laundry sets from brands like Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid. Take an extra $200 off when you buy two or more LG Signature appliances, up to an extra $3,000 when you buy 9 or more. Take up to an extra $1,000 off select Samsung packages. GE Profile appliance packages are up to an extra $500 off. Take up to an extra $800 off Cafe appliance packages. Up to an extra $300 off applies to Forno appliance packages. We've pictured a Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator and Electric Range bundle for $3,040 ($290 off). Appliance delivery adds $39.99, and pickup is also available, depending on location. Shop Now at Best Buy