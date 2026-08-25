Best Buy has kitchen appliance packages bundling refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and laundry sets from brands like Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid. Take an extra $200 off when you buy two or more LG Signature appliances, up to an extra $3,000 when you buy 9 or more. Take up to an extra $1,000 off select Samsung packages. GE Profile appliance packages are up to an extra $500 off. Take up to an extra $800 off Cafe appliance packages. Up to an extra $300 off applies to Forno appliance packages. We've pictured a Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator and Electric Range bundle for $3,040 ($290 off). Appliance delivery adds $39.99, and pickup is also available, depending on location. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Bundles include matching refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and washer/dryer sets
- Packages from Samsung, LG, GE, GE Profile, Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and Electrolux
- Stainless steel, black steel, and other matching finish options across appliances
- Extra savings available on select Samsung, GE Profile, Café, and Forno packages
- Professional delivery and installation available through Best Buy
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Samsung's refrigerator lineup spans compact 11.4 cu. ft. models starting at $899 up to large 31 cu. ft. French door and Family Hub models with smart displays and specialty ice makers. Several models are discounted by $500 to $1,200 off their regular prices, including a 29 cu. ft. AI Family Hub model at $3,799, down $1,200. Most models carry ENERGY STAR certification, and finishes range from classic stainless steel to matte black steel and glass panels. Buy Now at Samsung
- Models range from 11.4 cu. ft. compact units to 31 cu. ft. capacities
- French door, side-by-side, top freezer, and 4-door flex styles available
- Many models include Family Hub smart displays and AI Vision features
- Several options feature external water and ice dispensers, including Sphere Ice
- Most models are ENERGY STAR certified
- Finishes include stainless steel, matte black steel, and glass panel options
With coupon code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this Simzlife WC-6B mini beverage fridge drops to $51.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this model and a low now by $48. It has a compact 0.6 cu. ft. capacity with a UV-protected glass door, making it suited for countertop use for wine or drinks. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 7 temperature settings
- 11" W x 14.8" D x 16.8" H
At Amazon, get this Frigidaire 7.5-Cu.-Ft. Apartment Size Fridge and Freezer Combo for $248. It's the best price we could find by $231. It includes a built-in beverage dispenser and separate freezer compartment, features not always found on compact upright fridges this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated freezer with adjustable thermostat
- 7.5 cu. ft. spacious storage capacity
- Organized storage with removable spill-proof glass shelves
- Integrated exterior door-mounted beverage dispenser
- Modern platinum finish design
This Vevor ice maker is priced at $239.90. That's $80 below the original price and an all-time low at Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Produces up to 130 lb. of ice per day
- Stores up to 30 lb. of ice with a full-bin indicator light
- Makes 0.8" square ice cubes with adjustable thickness
- Stainless steel exterior with insulated foam layer
- LED display with self-cleaning mode and alert indicators
- Can be installed freestanding or built into a counter
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 60%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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