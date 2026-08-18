This Vevor ice maker is priced at $239.90. That's $80 below the original price and an all-time low at Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Produces up to 130 lb. of ice per day
- Stores up to 30 lb. of ice with a full-bin indicator light
- Makes 0.8" square ice cubes with adjustable thickness
- Stainless steel exterior with insulated foam layer
- LED display with self-cleaning mode and alert indicators
- Can be installed freestanding or built into a counter
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Published 40 min ago
Verified 8 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Whynter 62-Quart Dual Zone Portable Fridge/Freezer for $309.99. That's a $190 low, but many merchants charge over $800. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Two separately controlled temperature zones
- Temperature range from -8°F to 50°F
- Runs on a standard 110V outlet or a 12V power source
- Includes 2 removable wire baskets and 2 interior LED lights
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Vevor 3-Ton Triple Bag Air Jack for $60.90. Shipping is free. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the coupon on the product page to drop this Vevor 3" Gravel Grid to $58.64 for a $16 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Covers 237.3 sq. ft. per unit at 24.9 ft. long by 9.5 ft. wide
- Supports up to 1,885 lbs. per square foot when filled
- Individual grid cells measure approximately 9.8" x 9.8"
- Cuttable and connectable for custom driveway, patio, or slope layouts
Use promo code "VVTY10" to drop the price on the Vevor 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set to $80.82 for a $12 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at VEVOR
Amazon offers the Vevor Kitchen Island Cart for $98.56, its best-ever price. It's also a $38 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|24%
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|$240
|Buy Now
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