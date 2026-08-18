Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Smart Home, Security & WiFi deals cover a wide range of categories, from video doorbells and security cameras to smart thermostats and WiFi routers. Deals include the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $90, down from $100, and the TP-Link RE505X Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (pictured) at $50, down from $80. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 30 min ago
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Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
This Syantek remote control outlet kit is $15.29, down from $20. It includes three outlets and one remote with a wireless range of up to 100 ft., letting one remote control multiple outlets throughout a room. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 3 outlets and 1 remote control
- Wireless range of up to 100 ft.
- Works through doors, walls, and windows
- FCC certified and ETL listed
- Compact plug-in design fits a single wall socket
- Rated for 120 volts and 23 amps
At Amazon, get this Bio Bidet BB1200 Elongated Smart Bidet Seat for $200. It's the best price we could find by $169. It includes a heated seat, warm water wash, warm air dryer, and app or remote control for saving personal wash settings. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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