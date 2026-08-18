Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Smart Home, Security & WiFi deals cover a wide range of categories, from video doorbells and security cameras to smart thermostats and WiFi routers. Deals include the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $90, down from $100, and the TP-Link RE505X Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (pictured) at $50, down from $80. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy