This Syantek remote control outlet kit is $15.29, down from $20. It includes three outlets and one remote with a wireless range of up to 100 ft., letting one remote control multiple outlets throughout a room. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 3 outlets and 1 remote control
- Wireless range of up to 100 ft.
- Works through doors, walls, and windows
- FCC certified and ETL listed
- Compact plug-in design fits a single wall socket
- Rated for 120 volts and 23 amps
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Published 39 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Govee's Back to School Sale covers smart lighting for indoor and outdoor spaces, including floor lamps, TV backlights, string lights, and ceiling fans. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro drops to $599.99 from $759.99, while smaller items like the Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic are available for $64.99. Orders over $199 also unlock a free Govee Neon Rope Light 2. This sale ends August 17. Shop Now at govee.com
- Indoor and outdoor smart lighting including floor lamps, TV backlights, and LED strip lights
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro discounted to $599.99 from $759.99
- Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic discounted to $64.99 from $99.99
- Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 discounted to $129.99 from $189.99
- Free gift offer available on orders over $199
- Deals grouped by categories such as Relax & Glow, Party Outside, and Dorm Glow-Up
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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