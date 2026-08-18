Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. As part of it, you can save up to 50% off a selection of home audio products and speakers. Pictured is the LG 5.1.1-Channel S70TR Home Theater Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $350 ($150 off). Shop Now at Best Buy
-
Expires 8/23/2026
Published 14 min ago
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Bose's sale spans headphones, earbuds, speakers, and home theater gear, with the QuietComfort Headphones at $229, down from $359. Shoppers building out a home theater setup can also find the Home Theater Set at $2,199, saving $397 off its regular price. Smaller items like the SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker start at $99, making the sale accessible across price points. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, down from $359
- Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker for $329, down from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for $249, down from $299
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $699, down from $999
- Bose Bass Module 700 for $549, down from $899
- Home Theater Set for $2,199, down from $2,596
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Sign In or Register