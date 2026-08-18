Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale discounts a range of Apple iPad models, including iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. One standout is the 11" iPad Air with M3 chip and 1TB of storage at $699, down from $1,099. Other deals include the 11" iPad Pro with an M5 chip at $1,149 and the 11" iPad with an A16 chip starting at $399. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 48 min ago
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UntilGone offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" WiFi Tablet from $149.99 for the 64GB model or $189.99 for the 128GB model. That's up to $649 off list and at least $10 less than buying the refurbished tablet and included accessories separately elsewhere. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 10.5" Retina display with True Tone
- Apple A10X Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
- 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- Includes case, charger, and screen protector
Best Buy is offering savings on select iPad models, including the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip and 128GB of storage at $399, down from $449. Save at least $20 and up to $400 on a range of models. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes multiple iPad models such as the iPad A16 and iPad Air
- Storage options ranging from 128GB up to 1TB
- Wi-Fi and unlocked cellular versions available
- Multiple colors and screen sizes to choose from
- Both new and open-box condition options offered
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
This refurbished iPad Air 2 comes bundled with a case, tempered glass screen protector, and charger at $95, down from $299. It includes a 90-day warranty and ships free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- 9.7" IPS LCD retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Tri-core Apple A8X CPU with M8 chip
- Updated to run iOS 15
- Touch Fingerprint ID for secure unlocking
- Available with Wi-Fi only or 4G unlocked connectivity
- Includes tempered glass, case, and charger
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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