Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale discounts a range of Apple iPad models, including iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. One standout is the 11" iPad Air with M3 chip and 1TB of storage at $699, down from $1,099. Other deals include the 11" iPad Pro with an M5 chip at $1,149 and the 11" iPad with an A16 chip starting at $399. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. This deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy