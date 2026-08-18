As part of its 60th Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is discounting a range of Apple Watch models, including the Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3. We've pictured the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm, priced at $299, down from $399. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 37 min ago
Verified 22 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Smartwatch (2025) in Black or White for $370. That's a savings of $130 and beats Amazon's current price of $409 for the same watch. Buy Now at Best Buy
- advanced health and sleep tracking
- daily wellness snapshot
- sleep and running coach
- AI assistant
This Garmin Venu smartwatch is $164, down from its $350 list price on eBay. You'd pay $26 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.2" AMOLED screen
- 5-day battery life or up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
- health monitoring including O2 sensor, heart rate, hydration, respiration, and more
- smart notifications
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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