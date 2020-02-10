Open Offer in New Tab
Bella Electric Food Slicer
$30 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • stainless steel blade
  • slip-resistant feet
  • blade guard
  • Model: BLA13753
