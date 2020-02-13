Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney
Bella 2-lb. Bread Maker
$22 $24
$3.95 pickup

That's $98 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any bread machine. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop the price to $21.59.
  • Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • 2 hour express cycle
  • 13 hour programmable baking timer
  • 60 minute keep warm function
  • 12 preprogrammed settings
  • digital LCD display
  • Model: 14915
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
