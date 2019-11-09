New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bella 12-Cup Coffee Maker
$15 $25
free shipping

That's $10 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • LCD display
  • brew-pause function
  • Model: 14830
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Coffee eBay Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register