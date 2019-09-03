Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Bell Watchdog 100 5-Foot x 8mm Bicycle Combination Cable Lock in Black for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Ancheer via Amazon continues to offer its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike in Gray for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Freestanding Bike Stand for $67.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $54.39. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
