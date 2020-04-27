Open Offer in New Tab
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
$196 $300
free shipping

Most major retailers charge $250 for theses headphones. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Available at this price in Moss or Navy.
  • Sold by Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping.
Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • charging case
  • Model: MV712LL/A
Details
