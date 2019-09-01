New
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$200 $250
free shipping

Daily Steals via Google Express offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $227.25. Coupon code "19LABOR12" cuts the price to $199.98. With free shipping, that is $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $50. ) Buy Now

Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • charging case
  • eartips with four size options
  • Model: MV6Y2
Details
Comments
  • Code "19LABOR12"
  • Expires 9/1/2019
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
