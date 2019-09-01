Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals via Google Express offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $227.25. Coupon code "19LABOR12" cuts the price to $199.98. With free shipping, that is $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $50. ) Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AIQT5R68" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Phitric Direct via Amazon offers the Phitric Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $31.99. Coupon code "P8MROS7B" cuts the price to $19.19. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge $179 or more. Buy Now
Google Express cuts up to 25% off a selection of clothing and accessories, audio, decor, electronics, and more during its Labor Day Sale. This includes shop stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions apply; see the full terms and conditions. Shop Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
