This Baseus dash cam drops to $56 via promo code "USFB08C", a savings of $160. The sensor is designed to pull in more light and detail in low-light conditions, which matters most for nighttime driving and dimly lit parking areas. Wi-Fi 6 support allows for quicker footage transfers to a phone than older Wi-Fi standards, and the 24-hour parking mode keeps watch over the car even when it's turned off. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 4K front camera resolution
- Sony image sensor built for low-light recording
- Front and rear camera setup included
- Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for app pairing
- Built-in GPS location tracking
- 24-hour parking monitoring mode
At Amazon, get the Cobra Discreet SC120 QHD 1440p Dash Cam for $60. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It records in QHD 1440P resolution and includes a 16 GB SD card, night vision, and built-in WiFi for sharing footage without removing the device from your car. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records in QHD 1440P video resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi for storing, editing, and sharing footage
- Night vision for low-light recording
- 140-degree field of view
- Includes a 16 GB SD card, car mount, and quick guide
Three-channel dash cams cover front, rear, and cabin simultaneously, which makes them useful for rideshare drivers, parents with teen drivers, or anyone who wants a full record of what's happening inside and outside the vehicle. At $55, that's $85 off the $140 list price via coupon code "YH23HLE3 ". Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD three-channel front, rear, and cabin recording
- 5.8GHz WiFi 6 for rapid data transfer
- 24-hour parking monitor with G-Sensor collision detection
- IR night vision for clear cabin monitoring
- Plug-and-play installation for sedans and SUVs
This Vantrue E360 dash cam drops to $99.99, down from $359.99 at Walmart. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5.2K resolution with 360° panoramic view
- Dual STARVIS 2 image sensors w/ HDR for better low-light footage
- 8 infrared lights for night vision on front and inside cameras
- 5GHz WiFi and built-in GPS
- 1.54" IPS touchscreen with voice control support
- 24/7 buffered parking mode with 10-second pre-recording
A 4-channel dash cam records front, rear, and both sides of your vehicle simultaneously, which makes it worth considering for rideshare drivers, fleet vehicles, or anyone who wants full 360° coverage. Apply coupon code "JY3UDCHM" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 adjustable lenses
- 128GB eMMC storage
- front dash cam of 2.5K and additional channels at 1K
- left and right cabin cameras each feature 6 built-in IR LEDs
- Model: M660
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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