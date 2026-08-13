This Super Mario Encyclopedia is $25.27, down from its $49.99 list price. You'd pay at least $10 more elsewhere, with most sellers charging $50. The hardcover book covers 256 pages documenting the first 30 years of the franchise. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 18 min ago
This reprint of the 1897 Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalogue is $13.89, down from $29.99. At 720 pages, it offers a detailed look at goods sold in the late 1800s. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This Brain Games Sticker by Number: Snoopy book is $8, down from $11.98, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It's an officially licensed Peanuts product with 52 pages of sticker-by-number designs. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Officially licensed Peanuts product featuring Snoopy
- 52 pages
- Measures 8.75" x 10"
- Weighs 9.6 oz.
- Published by Publications International, Ltd.
This book is priced at $13.72 at Amazon, down from $32.50. That matches its all-time low price. Most sellers charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set for $24.92. That's an $11 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boxed set includes The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy
- 1,504 pages total
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register