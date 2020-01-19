Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Barbie Video Game Hero Vehicle & Figure Play Set
$7 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • vehicle
  • Barbie junior doll
  • character figure
  • trophy power-up figure
  • exclusive power-up
  • stickers to customize the car
  • Model: DTW18
