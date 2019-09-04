Personalize your DealNews Experience
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Note: It requires an FCC license to use the GMRS frequencies. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
