BaoFeng Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio
$20 $24
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

  • It requires an FCC license to use the GMRS frequencies
  • 128 channels for UHF and VHF frequency
  • LED flashlight
  • Model: UV-5R
