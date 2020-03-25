Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Austen Dining Bench
$38 $89
free shipping

That's a savings of $51 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in Vintage Oak.
Features
  • measures 47.625" x 14" x 18"
  • comfortably seats 2 people
  • metal frame
  • Model: BH19-D1-1011-03
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register