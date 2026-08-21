At Walmart, get this Avenco Whisper 14" King Hybrid Mattress in a Box for $238. It's the best price we could find by $262. Shipping is free. It pairs gel memory foam with pocket coils for a medium-firm feel, and the foam is CertiPUR-US certified. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14" hybrid design combines gel memory foam with pocket coils
- Medium-firm support designed for pressure relief and spinal alignment
- Cooling gel foam layer helps dissipate heat
- Hybrid coil construction reduces motion transfer between sleepers
- Reinforced edge support system for consistent stability
- CertiPUR-US certified foam
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Mattress Mania sale covers a wide range of mattresses, box springs, and toppers from brands like UNZIPE, inight, CorePillow, Mutesleep, Zinus, and Novilla. A Zinus 9" metal smart box spring in king size is $49.99, down from $290, and full and queen hybrid mattresses from brands like CorePillow and inight start around $199.99. The sale spans nearly every mattress size and firmness level, from twin toppers to king-size hybrids. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Mattresses in twin, full, queen, and king sizes
- Includes hybrid, memory foam, and gel foam mattress types
- Box springs and mattress toppers also included
- Brands include UNZIPE, inight, CorePillow, Mutesleep, Zinus, and Novilla
- Firmness options range from medium firm to firm
At $219, this California King mattress is a steal at Walmart. It's cheaper than the same mattress in any other size, including the Twin size. It'll ship for free, too. Allswell is Walmart's own bed-in-a-box brand, and this hybrid design pairs individually wrapped coils with foam layers, a combination that can be rare at this price point. The mattress ships compressed in a box and can typically be slept on shortly after unpacking, though it may take up to 48 hours to reach full height. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14" hybrid mattress with individually wrapped 8" steel coils
- Cool-to-the-touch fabric cover
- 3-zoned foam layer for lumbar support and alignment
- Reinforced pencil coil border for edge support
- California King size
- Ships compressed in a box
Handy for hosting overnight guests or keeping on hand for camping trips, this queen-size air mattress inflates and deflates without a separate pump since one is built in. At $63, it's $37 off for Prime members with coupon code "SLUMBERPARTY". Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" raised bed-like height
- Puncture-resistant 0.42mm PVC material
- 3.5-minute built-in pump inflation
- Stable horizontal I-beam support structure
PC Richard & Son is offering a free Hisense 55" Class QD6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with the purchase of select mattresses. Qualifying mattresses are marked on the site, and the free TV is automatically included with eligible purchases. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, with savings up to $300 on select models. A Sealy Plainfield Posturepedic Plus queen mattress is $1,099.97, down from $1,399.97, while a Sealy Essentials Barnham twin mattress runs $279.97, down from $399.97. The selection spans innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid builds across comfort levels from ultra plush to ultra firm. Free delivery and setup applies to mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more within select delivery areas. Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- Brands include Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and BedGear
- Sizes range from twin to king
- Comfort levels range from ultra plush to ultra firm
- Innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid mattress types available
- Free delivery and setup on mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
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