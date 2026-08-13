At $219, this California King mattress is a steal at Walmart. It's cheaper than the same mattress in any other size, including the Twin size. It'll ship for free, too. Allswell is Walmart's own bed-in-a-box brand, and this hybrid design pairs individually wrapped coils with foam layers, a combination that can be rare at this price point. The mattress ships compressed in a box and can typically be slept on shortly after unpacking, though it may take up to 48 hours to reach full height. Buy Now at Walmart