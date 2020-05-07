Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ 35" Curved Gaming Monitor
$600 $750
$5 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Newegg via eBay.
Features
  • 3440x1440 resolution
  • DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity
  • Model: XG35VQ
