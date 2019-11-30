Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA Amber Lake Core m3 1.1GHz 14" Laptop
$300 $500
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • available in Textured White
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz processor
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 full HD energy-efficient LED-backlit display
  • Intel UHD Graphics 615
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • HDMI output
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: MJ401TA-BM3N5
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register