That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $40. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $10 less in August. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find by $46 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Slice $8 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere today. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $250 off list and the best deal around. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find now by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offer the ASUS Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Walmart
