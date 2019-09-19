New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Asus 802.11ac WiFi Dual Gigabit Router
$60 $100
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay
Features
  • Data transfer rates of up to 1.9GB/s
  • wave control
  • 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • USB 3.0
  • NAT firewall protection
  • Model: SRTAC1900
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "99"
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Routers eBay Asus
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register