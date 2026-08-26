This asphalt crack filler is $30 at Woot, down from its $46 reference price. The 4-pack dries tack-free in about 3 hours and works across surfaces like asphalt, concrete, brick, tile, metal, and wood. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 4-pack of asphalt and concrete crack filler
- Self-leveling formula spreads without mixing or special tools
- Tack-free in about 3 hours, fully cured within 24 to 48 hours
- Resists UV exposure, moisture, chemicals, and temperature extremes
- Works on asphalt, concrete, brick, tile, metal, and wood
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Harbor Freight's clearance section spans 87 items across categories like power tools, generators, and tool storage, with prices ranging from 47 cents for a craft magnet set up to $849.97 for a modular utility trailer. Deals in between include a BAUER 20V cordless impact driver kit for $59.97 and a PREDATOR 2000 Watt inverter generator for $574.97. Most items are limited to in-store stock, so availability varies by location. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- Covers 87 items spanning power tools, hand tools, air tools, and generators
- WARRIOR 3" Screwdriver Bit Set, 36-Piece for $12.97
- BAUER 20V Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit with battery and charger for $59.97
- PREDATOR 2000 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $574.97
- HAUL-MASTER 2000 lb. Capacity Custom Modular Utility Trailer for $849.97
- Most items available in-store only with limited quantities
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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