Walmart · 22 mins ago
Arctic King 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$189 $249
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black
  • measures 32.10" x 21.70" x 33.50"
  • removable storage basket
  • removable gasket
  • recessed handle
  • Model: ARC070S0ARBB
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
